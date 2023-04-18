 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Beyond the Arc With Kevin O’Connor’: Opening Weekend Playoff Reactions With Rob Mahoney

Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney react to the opening weekend of the NBA playoffs

By Kevin O'Connor and Rob Mahoney

Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney react to the opening weekend of the NBA playoffs. The guys discuss how the Celtics are the postseason’s biggest winners (so far) and how the Celtics expose Atlanta’s defensive flaws. They also talk about the “optimism” that Giannis Antetokounmpo will return for Game 2, why Khris Middleton’s big Game 1 bodes well for Milwaukee, and potential adjustments for the Cavaliers against the Knicks. They also discuss if Cleveland’s youth is a problem and why Austin Reaves targeted the Defensive Player of the Year in the Lakers’ win over the Grizzlies.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Rob Mahoney
Producers: Danny Corrales and Tucker Tashjian

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Kings Have Warriors on the Ropes, Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Jalen Hurts’s Contract and Career Stories, Plus ‘The Wager’ Author David Grann

Ryen also talks Draymond Green’s ejection and 76ers-Nets, and Kelce joins to discuss the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss and Hurts’s new contract

By Ryen Russillo

Updated Playoff Series Picks. Plus, Value Future Plays and Tuesday Best Bets.

The guys also talk about whether the Lakers can win the West, share how to bet the Sixers and Bucks, and talk about why Denver is undervalued

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more
Play

An In-Depth Bryce Young Breakdown: How His Size Defines His Play

Solak shares an in-depth film breakdown of how Young’s size defines his play, for both good and bad, and how he might fare in the NFL

By Ben Solak

The Warriors Are in Uncharted Territory and the Pressure Is Rising

Despite poor shooting from the Kings, the Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the entire Steph Curry era. They aren’t done yet, but the pressure is on.

By Zach Kram

Iconic Sporting Venues

Inspired by the recent Masters at Augusta, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about iconic sporting venues

By Ian Wright

How UCL Qualification Affects Every Top 4 Contender

James and Emil also discuss missing out on the Champions League and who the biggest losers missing out on a fourth-place spot will be

By James Lawrence Allcott