‘Beyond the Arc With Kevin O’Connor’: Opening Weekend Playoff Reactions With Rob Mahoney

Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney react to the opening weekend of the NBA playoffs. The guys discuss how the Celtics are the postseason’s biggest winners (so far) and how the Celtics expose Atlanta’s defensive flaws. They also talk about the “optimism” that Giannis Antetokounmpo will return for Game 2, why Khris Middleton’s big Game 1 bodes well for Milwaukee, and potential adjustments for the Cavaliers against the Knicks. They also discuss if Cleveland’s youth is a problem and why Austin Reaves targeted the Defensive Player of the Year in the Lakers’ win over the Grizzlies.
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Rob Mahoney
Producers: Danny Corrales and Tucker Tashjian
