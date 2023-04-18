 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ashy Gets His Ton, a World XV and Prem Top Four Heats Up

The guys also take a look at the URC and the big news at Leinster, with World Cup–winning coach Jacques Nienaber set to join the Irish outfit next season

By The Rugby Pod
Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images


As the premiership heats up, we pay tribute to the lovable rogue Chris Ashton as he scores his 101st try this weekend in Leicester’s win at Exeter, and the lads give their thoughts on how the final four might shape up. We also take a look at the URC with the big news at Leinster with World Cup–winning coach Jacques Nienaber set to join the Irish outfit next season and a couple of impressive performances in South Africa. Also, with the BaaBaas set to face the World XV, the lads pick their current starting lineup for an All-Star XV.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

‘Thru The Ringer’: Kings Up 2-0 Over the Warriors, State of NYC Baseball, and Way-Too-Soon World Series Futures

Tate Frazier and Kevin O’Connor react to the Sacramento Kings’ commanding win over the Golden State Warriors

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more

How American Cities Can Avoid the “Urban Doom Loop”

Dror Poleg, an author who writes about the future of cities, talks about the effects of urban change on finance, work, real estate, and technology

By Derek Thompson

The Heartbreaking Ralph Yarl Situation and the Ghost of Freakniks Past

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the heartbreaking and terrifying news surrounding the shooting of teen Ralph Yarl

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Step or Stomp? Plus, Embiid Destroys the Nets’ Margin of Error.

Seerat and Michael also discuss the adjustments Steve Kerr should make going forward

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Light the Beam: Kings Go Up 2-0!

Plus, Lakers empower Austin Reaves, Playoff Kawhi, and more first-round reactions

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

The 10 Best Horror Movies So Far This Year

Plus: ‘Renfield,’ ‘The Pope’s Exorcist,’ and ‘Evil Dead Rise’

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan