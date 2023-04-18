Ashy Gets His Ton, a World XV and Prem Top Four Heats Up

As the premiership heats up, we pay tribute to the lovable rogue Chris Ashton as he scores his 101st try this weekend in Leicester’s win at Exeter, and the lads give their thoughts on how the final four might shape up. We also take a look at the URC with the big news at Leinster with World Cup–winning coach Jacques Nienaber set to join the Irish outfit next season and a couple of impressive performances in South Africa. Also, with the BaaBaas set to face the World XV, the lads pick their current starting lineup for an All-Star XV.
