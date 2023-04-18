 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Step or Stomp? Plus, Embiid Destroys the Nets’ Margin of Error.

Seerat and Michael also discuss the adjustments Steve Kerr should make going forward

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


Seerat and Michael get together to share their collective shock at witnessing the Sacramento Kings take a 2-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors in their first-round series. They dissect the Draymond Green stomp on Domantas Sabonis, marvel at De’Aaron Fox’s performance down the stretch of the game, and discuss the adjustments Steve Kerr should make going forward (4:05). Next, they break down the 76ers’ victory over the Nets and conclude that Joel Embiid’s talent and skill set may be too much for Brooklyn to overcome (28:45).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

‘Thru The Ringer’: Kings Up 2-0 Over the Warriors, State of NYC Baseball, and Way-Too-Soon World Series Futures

Tate Frazier and Kevin O’Connor react to the Sacramento Kings’ commanding win over the Golden State Warriors

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more

How American Cities Can Avoid the “Urban Doom Loop”

Dror Poleg, an author who writes about the future of cities, talks about the effects of urban change on finance, work, real estate, and technology

By Derek Thompson

The Heartbreaking Ralph Yarl Situation and the Ghost of Freakniks Past

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the heartbreaking and terrifying news surrounding the shooting of teen Ralph Yarl

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Ashy Gets His Ton, a World XV and Prem Top Four Heats Up

The guys also take a look at the URC and the big news at Leinster, with World Cup–winning coach Jacques Nienaber set to join the Irish outfit next season

By The Rugby Pod

Light the Beam: Kings Go Up 2-0!

Plus, Lakers empower Austin Reaves, Playoff Kawhi, and more first-round reactions

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

The 10 Best Horror Movies So Far This Year

Plus: ‘Renfield,’ ‘The Pope’s Exorcist,’ and ‘Evil Dead Rise’

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan