Step or Stomp? Plus, Embiid Destroys the Nets’ Margin of Error.

Seerat and Michael get together to share their collective shock at witnessing the Sacramento Kings take a 2-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors in their first-round series. They dissect the Draymond Green stomp on Domantas Sabonis, marvel at De’Aaron Fox’s performance down the stretch of the game, and discuss the adjustments Steve Kerr should make going forward (4:05). Next, they break down the 76ers’ victory over the Nets and conclude that Joel Embiid’s talent and skill set may be too much for Brooklyn to overcome (28:45).
Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins
