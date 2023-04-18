LIGHT THE BEAM: KINGS GO UP 2-0! Verno and KOC recap a wild Game 2, which saw the Kings go up 2-0 on the Warriors (00:00). Regardless of where the Kings finish, their fans finally have a legit team they can root for. After career games from Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, the Lakers took Game 1 over Verno’s Grizzlies (00:00). The guys discuss the impressive performance by the Clippers, who took down the Suns in their series opener, and why the Timberwolves are just no match for the Nuggets (00:00). In looking at the East matchups, KOC explains why Derrick White is making the biggest difference for the Celtics, before moving on to the Heat, who beat the Bucks without Giannis, as well as why they’re excited to see the rest of the series between the Knicks and Cavs (00:00).
