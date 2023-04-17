 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Arsenal Be the New Liverpool? Plus, Champions League QF Breakdown and Dest’s Cloudy Club Future.

Steve and Paul debate if this year will be Arsenal’s best chance to unseat Man City

By Steve Ceruti
West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr open with a discussion on Arsenal dropping more points in the title race, and they debate if this year will be Arsenal’s best chance to unseat Man City (00:41). Next, they preview all four Champions League quarterfinal second legs (9:17). Then, they discuss Sergiño Dest’s club future, as both A.C. Milan and Barcelona don’t appear to want him, plus Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic trending in different directions (32:30). Finally, they close it out with their best bets (48:30).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

