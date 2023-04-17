Can Arsenal Be the New Liverpool? Plus, Champions League QF Breakdown and Dest’s Cloudy Club Future.

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr open with a discussion on Arsenal dropping more points in the title race, and they debate if this year will be Arsenal’s best chance to unseat Man City (00:41). Next, they preview all four Champions League quarterfinal second legs (9:17). Then, they discuss Sergiño Dest’s club future, as both A.C. Milan and Barcelona don’t appear to want him, plus Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic trending in different directions (32:30). Finally, they close it out with their best bets (48:30).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
