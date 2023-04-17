NBA Announcing’s Golden Age and Other TV Notes



Bryan and David break down all the media notes from the first weekend of the NBA playoffs. They highlight LeBron and the Lakers’ win, touch on Sunday’s injury reports, and discuss whether we’re in announcing’s golden age with individuals such as Mike Breen, Ian Eagle, and Kevin Harlan (5:58). Later, they dive into a new segment, This Week in 2024, where they talk through what’s happening on the campaign trail (26:44). Then, they provide a cheat sheet of things to know heading into the Fox News–Dominion trial (37:20). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Erika Cervantes

