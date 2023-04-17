Russell Westbrook’s Clutch Play, AustHIM Reaves, and Previewing Monday’s Game 2s



Logan and Raja are back to discuss Game 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers-Phoenix Suns first-round series and Russell Westbrook’s huge late-game impact (1:00). Next, they talk about the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 win in Memphis behind the sensational performances of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura (20:00). Along the way, the guys react to the Miami Heat’s upset win and break down what Game 1 of a first-round series is like for an underdog team (37:00). Later, they preview Monday’s Game 2 matchups between BKN-PHI and GSW-SAC (48:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

