Stuttering Premier League and Bundesliga Title Challenges

Musa and Ryan begin with Arsenal dropping points from a 2-0 lead in successive games

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images


Draws at the top of the Bundesliga and the Premier League mean both title races are getting tense. Musa and Ryan begin with Arsenal dropping points from a 2-0 lead in successive games, this time at West Ham (04:00), which put the title back in Man City’s hands, as they beat Leicester. Aston Villa and Brighton yet again showed why their managers are in the conversation for coach of the year (14:48), and Bournemouth were on the good side of a late North London winner this time. In Germany, draws for Bayern and Dortmund meant it’s as you were at the top (29:47), whereas Hertha bring back Pál Dárdai to yet again save them from a possible relegation. Plus there’s some stuff from Italy and Spain.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

