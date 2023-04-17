What If the Cubs Lap the White Sox?



Jason starts the pod by detailing how the South Side of Chicago got down when “Knuck If You Buck” came on the PA system at the Orioles–White Sox game on Jackie Robinson Day before commenting on Mike Clevinger’s walk-up music and the Cubs’ baserunning magic. Next, producer Tony joins in to discuss Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas’s postseason comments and to take a discerning look at the Bulls’ player allocations heading into next season (30:54). Finally, they talk about the weekend’s NBA playoff action, dissect the E-40 situation at the Warriors-Kings game, and celebrate Tony’s future in fatherhood (44:01).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Tony Gill

Producers: Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Steve Ceruti

