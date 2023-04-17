Mets Rally for the Sweep and Cole Tosses Shutout

(1:08) — KNICKS: JJ recaps the Knicks’ Game 1 win and details how the Knicks can keep the pressure on for Game 2 on Tuesday.
(3:44) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole throws a complete game shutout as the Yankees split with the Twins. Giancarlo Stanton goes to the injured list.
(10:34) — METS: The Mets open their West Coast swing with a sweep over the A’s and will call up top prospect Brett Baty.
(14:34) — RANGERS-DEVILS: Game 1 of the Rangers-Devils series will begin on Tuesday. JJ highlights the keys for the series.
(18:20) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees.
(28:59) — JUSTIN TERMINE: SiriusXM’s Justin Termine discusses the Game 1 win, his choice for Sixth Man of the Year, the Kings-Warriors series, and RJ Barrett.
(52:08) — JONNY LAZARUS: Bleacher Report’s Jonny Lazarus returns to preview the Rangers-Devils and Islanders-Hurricanes series, discuss keys for the Rangers to win, and break down the importance of Vladimir Tarasenko.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Justin Termine and Jonny Lazarus
Producer: Stefan Anderson
