Bill Simmons on the Celtics’ Game 1 Win. Plus, Liam McHugh Previews Bruins-Panthers.

Bill Simmons joins Brian to break down the Celtics’ Game 1 win over Hawks, and they also talk some the Sox, Bruins, and Pats

By Brian Barrett
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game One Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons joins Brian to break down the Celtics’ Game 1 win over Hawks, and afterwards, they talk about the Sox, Bruins, and even a little Pats! (0:30) Then, TNT’s Liam McHugh and Brian preview the upcoming Bruins-Panthers playoff series, and look back at the Bruins’ truly remarkable regular season (37:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Bill Simmons and Liam McHugh
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

