Sting’s Role in AEW Vs. WWE, Middle Riddle’s Return, and Troy’s a Real Heel



Rosenberg is joined by super producer Brian H. Waters, who fills in for Troy. They respond to a few mailbag questions regarding the ballad from last Friday.

They also discuss:

Jeff Hardy’s return at AEW Returns (2:42)

Sting’s current role in AEW versus what he did in WWE (3:47)

The strengths of AEW’s women’s division (6:30)

Matt Riddle’s issue with Solo Sikoah (9:30)

He closes the show with mailbag questions about Troy’s heel promo from last week (14:26), the real name for “quarter waters” (18:17), Tim White and King Kong Bundy breaking kayfabe (24:06), and Stat Guy Greg’s Roman Reigns take on Wednesday Worldwide (26:16).

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Brian H. Waters