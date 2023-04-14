 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sting’s Role in AEW Vs. WWE, Middle Riddle’s Return, and Troy’s a Real Heel

Plus mailbag questions on Tim White and King Kong Bundy breaking kayfabe

By Peter Rosenberg
wwe.com


Rosenberg is joined by super producer Brian H. Waters, who fills in for Troy. They respond to a few mailbag questions regarding the ballad from last Friday.

They also discuss:

  • Jeff Hardy’s return at AEW Returns (2:42)
  • Sting’s current role in AEW versus what he did in WWE (3:47)
  • The strengths of AEW’s women’s division (6:30)
  • Matt Riddle’s issue with Solo Sikoah (9:30)

He closes the show with mailbag questions about Troy’s heel promo from last week (14:26), the real name for “quarter waters” (18:17), Tim White and King Kong Bundy breaking kayfabe (24:06), and Stat Guy Greg’s Roman Reigns take on Wednesday Worldwide (26:16).

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Sandoval Speaks and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 10

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry break down Tom Sandoval’s interview with Howie Mandel

By Rachel Lindsay

The Latest on the Commanders Sale and How to Improve the NFC’s Playoff Teams

Nora and Steven return to discuss Josh Harris’s bid to buy the Commanders

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Friday’s NBA Play-in Games

The NBA play-in tournament wraps up with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat facing off in the East, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans clashing in the West. Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

NBA Round 1 Predictions and Play-in Best Bets With Bill Simmons

Plus, Raheem reveals tonight’s pick for The Hundred

By Bill Simmons, John Jastremski, and 2 more

What Went Wrong Vs. the Lakers, Play-in Part 2 Vs. the Thunder, and the Kuzma-Dinwiddie Drama

Plus, Austin sets straight his thoughts on the Bronny James NIL valuation

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Play-ins to Playoffs With Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris

Bob and Wos also offer predictions going into the playoffs

By Wosny Lambre