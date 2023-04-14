What Went Wrong Vs. the Lakers, Play-in Part 2 Vs. the Thunder, and the Kuzma-Dinwiddie Drama

Austin and Pausha unpack all that went down during the Timberwolves-Lakers play-in game on Tuesday, from the Lakers comeback to Mike Conley’s ridiculously clutch free throws, before addressing what needs to be done to clinch the 8-seed vs. the Thunder (3:52). Then, they break down teams to watch heading into the postseason, from the Cavs-Knicks matchup to a defending champion Warriors squad against the Kings (15:19). Later, Austin sets straight his thoughts on the Bronny James NIL valuation (37:03), and touches on the Kyle Kuzma–Spencer Dinwiddie drama (48:50).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
