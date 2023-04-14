Play-ins to Playoffs With Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris

Wos returns for the last episode of Weekends this season with all-star professional gambler and principal owner of Spanish soccer club CD Castellón, Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris, to discuss all things happening in the play-in right now and leading up to the playoffs. Focusing mostly on the Western Conference, the two ponder the teams in the West, featuring the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors, and discuss an array of topics and predictions going into the playoffs. The two then talk Eastern Conference towards the end of episode, mainly discussing mainly the Boston Celtics.
Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris
Producers: Jade Whaley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS