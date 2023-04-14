All 5 NY Winter Teams in the Playoffs for the First Time Since ’94



RANGERS-DEVILS: The Rangers and Devils meet in the playoffs once again. JJ previews the latest chapter in the rivalry.

ISLANDERS: The Islanders earn a wild-card spot and will face the Carolina Panthers in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

KNICKS: JJ breaks down the keys for the Knicks-Cavs series and makes his pick.

YANKEES: The Yankees get routed by the Twins on Thursday.

METS: The Mets take their series win against the Padres and look to keep the momentum going as they face the Dodgers and Giants on their West Coast swing.

ALAN HAHN: MSG’s Alan Hahn talks about the Knicks’ impressive season, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle’s ankle injury, and his prediction for the series against the Cavs.

CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and AMA.

TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Alan Hahn

Producer: Stefan Anderson

