Celtics-Hawks Playoff Preview With Zach Klein. Plus, Sale and Sox Get Embarrassed at the Trop.

Brian offers up his Starting Five reasons that he is optimistic about the Celtics’ playoff run

By Brian Barrett
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Brian offers up his Starting Five reasons that he is optimistic about the Celtics’ playoff run (0:30). Then, he chats with WSB-TV Atlanta’s Zach Klein about the upcoming Celtics-Hawks playoff series, Trae Young’s career, how the Hawks plan to defend Tatum and Brown, Al Horford’s return to Atlanta, revisiting the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl, and more (25:30). Finally, Brian answers some mailbag questions and breaks down another dismal start from Chris Sale in Tampa (55:40).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Zach Klein
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

