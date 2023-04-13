Jeff Hardy Returns, Plus Trish Stratus Turns Heel

David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show with the Cold Open Question: Are you more excited to see Trish Stratus or Jeff Hardy wrestle? Then they discuss the following:
- Dave responds to his draft picks on Monday’s show (2:52)
- AEW’s chances of selling out Wembley Stadium (6:41)
- Jeff Hardy’s return on AEW Dynamite (7:35)
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca on NXT (33:30)
- Trish Stratus betraying Becky Lynch (41:00)
- Which AEW wrestler would you want to see in the Bullet Club? (53:39)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
