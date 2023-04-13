 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jeff Hardy Returns, Plus Trish Stratus Turns Heel

Plus, AEW’s chances of selling out Wembley Stadium and Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca on NXT

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW/WWE


David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show with the Cold Open Question: Are you more excited to see Trish Stratus or Jeff Hardy wrestle? Then they discuss the following:

  • Dave responds to his draft picks on Monday’s show (2:52)
  • AEW’s chances of selling out Wembley Stadium (6:41)
  • Jeff Hardy’s return on AEW Dynamite (7:35)
  • Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca on NXT (33:30)
  • Trish Stratus betraying Becky Lynch (41:00)
  • Which AEW wrestler would you want to see in the Bullet Club? (53:39)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

