Carlo’s Control, Man City in Command, and Wins for Inter and Milan in the Champions League

Musa and Ryan run through this week’s Champions League quarterfinal first legs. They begin with Wednesday night’s games, when Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 (05:38) and Milan beat Napoli for the second time in a matter of weeks (18:41). Manchester City stuck three past Bayern, but Thomas Tuchel was happy with the result (28:47), and Inter will take an incredible 2-0 lead against Benfica back to Milan (47:07).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
