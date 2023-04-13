The Weird Thunder, the Paw’s Big D, Portland’s Draft Plan, and Searching for Wings



KOC and J. Kyle Mann recap yesterday’s play-in tournament action, beginning with the back-and-forth game between the Thunder and Pelicans (02:44). The guys are excited to see how the Thunder will continue to grow and are still having trouble remaining optimistic for the Pelicans. Moving on to the Bulls, the guys give high praise to Patrick Williams for his fantastic game in their comeback win over the Raptors (21:25). Also, Kyle shares who he would have voted for in the MVP race, talks about Victor Wembanyama showing his strength in the paint, and the guys debate whether the Blazers should continue to go all-in with Damian Lillard or finally pull the trigger and begin their post-Dame era (36:07). After discussing Kyle Filipowski’s return to Duke, the guys discuss seeing musical artists before their big breaks (55:04).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

