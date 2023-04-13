SGA Refuses to Be Herbed, and the Bulls Are Going Shrieking



Justin, Rob, and Wos recap Wednesday night’s play-in games, starting with Oklahoma City’s road win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive performance, the development of the Thunder’s young core, what’s next for the Pelicans, and more (2:11). Then they talk about the Chicago Bulls’ comeback win over the Toronto Raptors. They try to figure out what the future looks like for the Raptors, discuss Zach LaVine’s incredible scoring display, talk about DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar distracting the Raptors, and more (34:56).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

