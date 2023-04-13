 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SGA Refuses to Be Herbed, and the Bulls Are Going Shrieking

Justin, Rob, and Wos recap Wednesday night’s NBA play-in games

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos recap Wednesday night’s play-in games, starting with Oklahoma City’s road win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive performance, the development of the Thunder’s young core, what’s next for the Pelicans, and more (2:11). Then they talk about the Chicago Bulls’ comeback win over the Toronto Raptors. They try to figure out what the future looks like for the Raptors, discuss Zach LaVine’s incredible scoring display, talk about DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar distracting the Raptors, and more (34:56).

The suggestion box is back next week so send us your emails at SuggestionBoxGC@gmail.com

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

