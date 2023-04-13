 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zach LaVine and the Bulls Ruin My Vacation

Jason celebrates the Chicago Bulls’ gritty play-in win, then dissects Zach LaVine’s stellar performance, talks about DeMar DeRozan’s postgame comments, and more

By Jason Goff
2023 Play-In Tournament - Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by celebrating the Chicago Bulls’ gritty play-in win over the Toronto Raptors with producer Tony Gill. He then dissects Zach LaVine’s stellar performance down the stretch in both the game and the season while taking a macro look at the Bulls’ future (10:23). Next, Jason talks about DeMar DeRozan’s postgame comments and gives props to the rest of the Bulls squad before examining the tough game they have against the Miami Heat on Friday (28:27).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Tony Gill
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

