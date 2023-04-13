Zach LaVine and the Bulls Ruin My Vacation



Jason starts the pod by celebrating the Chicago Bulls’ gritty play-in win over the Toronto Raptors with producer Tony Gill. He then dissects Zach LaVine’s stellar performance down the stretch in both the game and the season while taking a macro look at the Bulls’ future (10:23). Next, Jason talks about DeMar DeRozan’s postgame comments and gives props to the rest of the Bulls squad before examining the tough game they have against the Miami Heat on Friday (28:27).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Tony Gill

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

