Chris Ryan and Rob Harvilla return to Bandsplain Arena with our star player Yasi. On this episode we dive into the heart of indie sleaze; 2002. Interpol has New Yorkers up all night and Dr. Dre is teaming up with Gwen Stefani and Eve. Tune in to find out who rates what from this cursed year, and why they love it.

