The Sixers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs, and the future of the franchise seems to depend on the outcome of this postseason run. Chris and Raheem answer a few questions about the series and what happens beyond. Is there added pressure on Joel Embiid if he does finally win the MVP award? Who’s the most important player for the Sixers on this playoff run?

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify