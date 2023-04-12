 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roman Reigns’s Title Run Is on a Different Level (Featuring Stat Guy Greg)

Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are primed and ready for another week of wrestling shenanigans

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are primed and ready for another week of wrestling shenanigans! They start by breaking down a few midweek headlines, including:

  • Dax Harwood saying that AEW could sell out Wembley Stadium by booking CM Punk and FTR vs. the Elite (6:09)
  • Roman Reigns wanting to main-event WrestleMania vs. Seth Rollins (14:16)
  • Rey Mysterio pitching a mask vs. hair match against Dominik (20:31)

Then, they react to Dip’s take on Hulk Hogan being shoved down fans’ throats during his peak (26:11). Afterward, Cheap Heat’s Stat Guy Greg joins to react to that take and discuss Roman Reigns’s historic title reign and when and whether it should come to an end (33:59). They close the show with highlights from NXT (54:10) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (57:25).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Stat Guy Greg
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Wednesday’s NBA Play-in Games

The NBA play-in tournament continues with the Toronto Raptors against the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

My Reaction to the Notts County Game ...

The Fozcast crew talks everything about Wrexham’s match against Notts County

By Ben Foster

LeBron James and the Lakers Have a Real Shot

Los Angeles turned a disappointing season around and knocked off the Wolves in an overtime rock fight to earn the 7-seed in the West. Now, it’ll have to go through Ja Morant and the Grizzlies to keep the run alive.

By Seerat Sohi

It’s Time to Take Connor Roy Seriously

After three seasons of being relegated to comic relief, the eldest Roy child is finally being portrayed as a real human being—and a somewhat rational one at that. Somewhat.

By Emma Stefansky

The Lakers Escape and Miami Flops With Kevin O’Connor. Plus, Wesley Morris on ‘Air,’ ‘Succession,’ and Ben Affleck’s Unique Career.

Bill and Kevin O’Connor discuss the Los Angeles Lakers’ play-in tournament win and a disappointing Miami Heat loss before Bill talks to Wesley Morris about ‘Air,’ ‘Succession,’ and more

By Bill Simmons

Remembering Logan Roy

Justin and Micah discuss Logan’s death on ‘Succession’ and their thoughts on the final season of the show

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters