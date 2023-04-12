Roman Reigns’s Title Run Is on a Different Level (Featuring Stat Guy Greg)



Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are primed and ready for another week of wrestling shenanigans! They start by breaking down a few midweek headlines, including:

Dax Harwood saying that AEW could sell out Wembley Stadium by booking CM Punk and FTR vs. the Elite (6:09)

Roman Reigns wanting to main-event WrestleMania vs. Seth Rollins (14:16)

Rey Mysterio pitching a mask vs. hair match against Dominik (20:31)

Then, they react to Dip’s take on Hulk Hogan being shoved down fans’ throats during his peak (26:11). Afterward, Cheap Heat’s Stat Guy Greg joins to react to that take and discuss Roman Reigns’s historic title reign and when and whether it should come to an end (33:59). They close the show with highlights from NXT (54:10) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (57:25).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Stat Guy Greg

Producer: Brian H. Waters

