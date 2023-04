Well, what a roller coaster of a weekend that was! In this episode, we talk everything about the Notts County match ... the preparation after suffering a loss to Oldham Athletic, the changing rooms at halftime when being 1-0 down and the comeback in the second half, with a full breakdown of that penalty save in the final minutes of the game!

We also chat about the reaction after the match and the scenes in the changing room after the final whistle went!

