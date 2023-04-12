Launching the Rocky and Wrighty Arena at Turnham Academy

It’s a special episode today, as Ian heads to his old primary school to launch the Rocky and Wrighty Arena, a small sided football pitch next to the school playground, in partnership with EA FC Futures and the Football Foundation. He’s accompanied by Mayowa Quadri and Ryan Hunn, who chat to Amy Lawrence (10:42); David Rocastle’s wife and daughters, Janet, Melissa and Monique (18:09); Turnham’s principal Richard Piggford (22:56); and David’s brother, Steve Rocastle (27:15).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri, Ryan Hunn, Amy Lawrence, Richard Piggford, Steve Rocastle, Janet Rocastle, Melissa Rocastle and Monique Rocastle
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS