Launching the Rocky and Wrighty Arena at Turnham Academy

Ian heads to his old primary school to launch the Rocky and Wrighty Arena in partnership with EA FC Futures and the Football Foundation

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Soccer - FA Carling Premiership - Manchester City v Arsenal - Maine Road
Manchester City’s David Rocastle and Arsenal’s Ian Wright battle for the ball
Photo by Paul Marriott/EMPICS via Getty Images


It’s a special episode today, as Ian heads to his old primary school to launch the Rocky and Wrighty Arena, a small sided football pitch next to the school playground, in partnership with EA FC Futures and the Football Foundation. He’s accompanied by Mayowa Quadri and Ryan Hunn, who chat to Amy Lawrence (10:42); David Rocastle’s wife and daughters, Janet, Melissa and Monique (18:09); Turnham’s principal Richard Piggford (22:56); and David’s brother, Steve Rocastle (27:15).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri, Ryan Hunn, Amy Lawrence, Richard Piggford, Steve Rocastle, Janet Rocastle, Melissa Rocastle and Monique Rocastle
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

