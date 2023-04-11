Which Teams Are Going to Surprise Us in the Play-in Tournament?

Kyle and Seerat start their conversation by talking about the end of March Madness and the general scramble around the league at the end of the NBA’s regular season. This leads to an examination of the highly publicized on-court altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson (8:12). They then dissect, analyze, and share their picks for each of the play-in matchups this week.
Timberwolves-Lakers (20:01)
Hawks-Heat (23:18)
Thunder-Pelicans (36:36)
Bulls-Raptors (47:08)
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins
