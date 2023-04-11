 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which Teams Are Going to Surprise Us in the Play-in Tournament?

Kyle and Seerat also discuss Rudy Gobert throwing a punch at Kyle Anderson

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat start their conversation by talking about the end of March Madness and the general scramble around the league at the end of the NBA’s regular season. This leads to an examination of the highly publicized on-court altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson (8:12). They then dissect, analyze, and share their picks for each of the play-in matchups this week.

Timberwolves-Lakers (20:01)
Hawks-Heat (23:18)
Thunder-Pelicans (36:36)
Bulls-Raptors (47:08)

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

Who Will the Next Brock Purdy Be? Finding Draft Gems for 2023.

The guys also debate which quarterback the Panthers will select with the no. 1 pick

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

The Premiere Episode of ‘Beyond the Arc’ With Kevin O’Connor and Wosny Lambre!

KOC and Wos talk Mavericks and preview the play-in matchups

By Kevin O'Connor and Wosny Lambre

Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE, the Annual Passover Chat, and Stop the Leaks!

Plus, why the guys are happy Bayley isn’t leaving WWE and hot takes from Dip that Rosenberg surprisingly agrees with

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Are We Rooting for LeBron? Gobert Suspended, and Was Tanking That Bad? Plus, Comedian Nate Bargatze Returns. ‌

It’s the 500th episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, and Russillo starts by handing out his annual NBA Care/Don’t Care Awards

By Ryen Russillo

Full NBA Playoff Preview and Play-In Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the biggest story lines of the postseason

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Tuesday’s NBA Play-in Games

The NBA play-in tournament tips off with the Miami Heat against the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer