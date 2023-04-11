Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE, the Annual Passover Chat, and Stop the Leaks!



The full crew of Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip reunites this week to discuss the following on today’s episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast:

Logan Paul’s somewhat surprising decision to return to WWE on a new contract (8:15)

Why the guys are so happy Bayley isn’t leaving WWE (14:15)

Dip’s urgent message regarding the current culture of leaking important information in the wrestling business (23:56)

Hot takes from Dip that Rosenberg surprisingly agrees with (32:23)

The best parts of the annual Passover Seder (45:38)

Plus, the mailbag (56:15) is loaded with questions about producer Troy’s psyche following his breakout performance on last week’s edition of the Friday Something.

To join in on the conversation with the guys and the rest of the peckerheads, please join our Discord here.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

