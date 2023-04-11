 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE, the Annual Passover Chat, and Stop the Leaks!

Plus, why the guys are happy Bayley isn’t leaving WWE and hot takes from Dip that Rosenberg surprisingly agrees with

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE.com


The full crew of Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip reunites this week to discuss the following on today’s episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast:

  • Logan Paul’s somewhat surprising decision to return to WWE on a new contract (8:15)
  • Why the guys are so happy Bayley isn’t leaving WWE (14:15)
  • Dip’s urgent message regarding the current culture of leaking important information in the wrestling business (23:56)
  • Hot takes from Dip that Rosenberg surprisingly agrees with (32:23)
  • The best parts of the annual Passover Seder (45:38)

Plus, the mailbag (56:15) is loaded with questions about producer Troy’s psyche following his breakout performance on last week’s edition of the Friday Something.

To join in on the conversation with the guys and the rest of the peckerheads, please join our Discord here.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Are We Rooting for LeBron? Gobert Suspended, and Was Tanking That Bad? Plus, Comedian Nate Bargatze Returns. ‌

It’s the 500th episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, and Russillo starts by handing out his annual NBA Care/Don’t Care Awards

By Ryen Russillo

Full NBA Playoff Preview and Play-In Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the biggest story lines of the postseason

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Tuesday’s NBA Play-in Games

The NBA play-in tournament tips off with the Miami Heat against the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Check out the Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Kendall Roy Is Once Again at the Center of ‘Succession.’ Is He Ready? 

In the beginning, ‘Succession’ was more or less a show about Kendall hustling to succeed his father and in the process earn his ultimate respect. What happens now?

By Justin Charity

Finalissima and a Ton of Discourse

The gang also discusses all the talking points from a busy week of women’s football discourse on Twitter

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

NBA Play-in Preview and WWE-UFC Merger With David Shoemaker and Michael Pina

David Shoemaker and Michael Pina join to break down the NBA play-in matchups, the WWE-UFC merger, and more

By Tate Frazier, David Shoemaker, and 1 more