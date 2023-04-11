Full NBA Playoff Preview and Play-In Best Bets

This week, the East Coast Bias boys discuss the biggest story lines of the postseason (1:00) and look at the current title favorites (10:00). Then they preview every series in the first round:
- Nets-76ers (21:00)
- Knicks-Cavaliers (25:00)
- Clippers-Suns (35:00)
- Warriors-Kings (39:00)
Finally, they preview the Tuesday and Wednesday play-in games (45:00) and Raheem shares tonight’s bet for The Hundred (46:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify