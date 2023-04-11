 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full NBA Playoff Preview and Play-In Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the biggest story lines of the postseason 

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


This week, the East Coast Bias boys discuss the biggest story lines of the postseason (1:00) and look at the current title favorites (10:00). Then they preview every series in the first round:

  • Nets-76ers (21:00)
  • Knicks-Cavaliers (25:00)
  • Clippers-Suns (35:00)
  • Warriors-Kings (39:00)

Finally, they preview the Tuesday and Wednesday play-in games (45:00) and Raheem shares tonight’s bet for The Hundred (46:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

