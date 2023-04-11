Full NBA Playoff Preview and Play-In Best Bets



This week, the East Coast Bias boys discuss the biggest story lines of the postseason (1:00) and look at the current title favorites (10:00). Then they preview every series in the first round:

Nets-76ers (21:00)

Knicks-Cavaliers (25:00)

Clippers-Suns (35:00)

Warriors-Kings (39:00)

Finally, they preview the Tuesday and Wednesday play-in games (45:00) and Raheem shares tonight’s bet for The Hundred (46:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

