Jim’s Back, South African Travel Pains, and Ireland and Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien



Jim’s back after taking a breather last week post Hong Kong to reveal what really went down at the world’s loosest rugby tournament. The lads give their thoughts on the South African teams all getting knocked out of Europe and the travel challenges all teams are facing in the new cross-hemisphere competitions. We’re also joined by Leinster and Ireland’s Jimmy O’Brien to get some cracking insight on what’s going on behind the scenes at Leinster and Ireland, as well as who was behind the camera when the Irish team crashed Gary Ringrose’s house after the grand Slam. We also wrap up all the rest of the European action and look forward to some massive semi-finals!

Subscribe: Spotify