Previewing the Play-in Tournament, Predicting the NBA Awards, and Discussing the Gobert Punch

Verno and KOC discuss Rudy Gobert’s suspension, the other West play-in game between the Thunder and Pelicans, and the Hawks’ future, and KOC shares his NBA awards ballot

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC begin the episode by discussing Rudy Gobert’s suspension after throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson (04:19). Will the Lakers make quick work of the T-Wolves in the midst of all this drama? They then move on to the other West play-in game between the Thunder and Pelicans (27:53). After debating the Clippers’ chances against the Suns and the Nets’ chances against the 76ers, the guys dive into the Hawks’ future (36:12). Will Trae Young remain a Hawk after this offseason? Also, KOC shares his NBA awards ballot as well as his picks for all three All-NBA teams (58:28).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

