Previewing the Play-in Tournament, Predicting the NBA Awards, and Discussing the Gobert Punch



Verno and KOC begin the episode by discussing Rudy Gobert’s suspension after throwing a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson (04:19). Will the Lakers make quick work of the T-Wolves in the midst of all this drama? They then move on to the other West play-in game between the Thunder and Pelicans (27:53). After debating the Clippers’ chances against the Suns and the Nets’ chances against the 76ers, the guys dive into the Hawks’ future (36:12). Will Trae Young remain a Hawk after this offseason? Also, KOC shares his NBA awards ballot as well as his picks for all three All-NBA teams (58:28).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

