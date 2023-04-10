Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Call It Quits, the Royal Coronation Check-In, and Nancy Meyers’s Netflix Movie Shut Down



The ladies are back this week with the latest news in Hollywood and the U.K. First, they react to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s official breakup that was announced this past Saturday and what that means for the pop star (0:36). They then discuss the upcoming coronation for King Charles III and give their thoughts on The Guardian’s Cost of the Crown series (14:01). Finally, the two report on the cancellation of the Nancy Meyers movie with Netflix due to budget disagreements and scheduling conflicts (24:29).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

