Champions League Quarterfinals Preview, City Breathing Down Arsenal’s Neck, Plus Jesse Marsch Turns Down Leicester

Steve and Paul discuss the upcoming Man City–Bayern game

By Steve Ceruti
Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr start by previewing the four Champions League quarterfinal matchups, including the big City-Bayern game. They also talk about Chelsea’s chances against Real Madrid and if Napoli peaked too early (5:56). Then, they discuss whether Arsenal lost the EPL title this weekend at Liverpool (25:01), whether Jesse Marsch was right to turn down the Leicester job, and some more U.S. soccer news (35:01). Plus, they close with their best bets (44:35).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

