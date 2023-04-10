Champions League Quarterfinals Preview, City Breathing Down Arsenal’s Neck, Plus Jesse Marsch Turns Down Leicester



Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr start by previewing the four Champions League quarterfinal matchups, including the big City-Bayern game. They also talk about Chelsea’s chances against Real Madrid and if Napoli peaked too early (5:56). Then, they discuss whether Arsenal lost the EPL title this weekend at Liverpool (25:01), whether Jesse Marsch was right to turn down the Leicester job, and some more U.S. soccer news (35:01). Plus, they close with their best bets (44:35).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

