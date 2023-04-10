 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Rudy Gobert Suspension, Previewing the Play-in Tournament, and ‘Snowfall’

Logan and Raja discuss the Timberwolves center’s one-game suspension

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss Rudy Gobert’s thrown punch at Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Kyle Anderson after a confrontation during the final game of the regular season (3:00). Next, they react to the news of Gobert’s one-game suspension against the Los Angeles Lakers before previewing the upcoming play-in tournament games (30:00). Finally, Kerm joins the guys for Snowfall talk (51:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

