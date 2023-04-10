 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which Pro Wrestler Are You Selecting With the No. 1 Pick? Plus, Will CM Punk Be at Wembley Stadium?

The guys also discuss Drew McIntyre being removed from ‘SmackDown’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show with the Cold Open Question: Which pro wrestler would you choose if you had the no. 1 draft pick? Then they discuss the following: superstars from WWE and AEW they would select with the no. 1 pick (2:35), Drew McIntyre being removed from SmackDown (14:30), the possibility of CM Punk showing up at Wembley Stadium (23:49), Triple H back in Charge at SmackDown (33:08), Matt Riddle returns (39:29), and the Streets love Solo Sikoa (47:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

