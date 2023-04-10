Which Pro Wrestler Are You Selecting With the No. 1 Pick? Plus, Will CM Punk Be at Wembley Stadium?

David, Kaz, and Brian kick off the show with the Cold Open Question: Which pro wrestler would you choose if you had the no. 1 draft pick? Then they discuss the following: superstars from WWE and AEW they would select with the no. 1 pick (2:35), Drew McIntyre being removed from SmackDown (14:30), the possibility of CM Punk showing up at Wembley Stadium (23:49), Triple H back in Charge at SmackDown (33:08), Matt Riddle returns (39:29), and the Streets love Solo Sikoa (47:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
