Liverpool and Arsenal’s Exhausting Draw, and Another VAR Apology for Brighton

Musa and Ryan were at Anfield on Sunday, but before they get into that, they round up some of the weekend’s games

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan were at Anfield on Sunday, but before they get into that, they round up some of the weekend’s games. They touch on Celtic’s Old Firm derby win (03:05), plus some Serie A, La Liga, and Bundesliga. Then it’s to Anfield for Liverpool and Arsenal’s dramatic, thrilling and exhausting draw (15:00). There were great wins for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, who are continuing to climb the table under Unai Emery (32:50). Brighton received another VAR-related apology (37:11), plus there’s some chat about the other games in the Premier League this weekend.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

