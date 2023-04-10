Celtics Pressure Meter Heading Into the Playoffs, the Bruins Make History, and Adam Duvall Goes Down



Brian looks back at the Bruins’ historic season as they win a record-setting 63rd game (0:15). Then, he looks at the three Celtics figures with the most pressure on them heading into the postseason, and debates who will have the best postseason: Derrick White, Marcus Smart, or Malcolm Brogdon (13:45). Finally, Brian answers a listener call, breaks down the Sox’s series sweep in Detroit, and discusses the Adam Duvall injury news (42:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

