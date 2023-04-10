Sorting Through All of the Madness From a Wild Regular-Season Finale



Justin, Rob, and Wos recap the wild final day of the NBA’s regular season. They start with the altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson (8:51). Then, they discuss how all the seeding in the Western Conference shook out and who has the easiest path to the Finals. They preview all the play-in tournament matchups and who they expect to make the playoffs. They also talk about the contenders in each conference (38:32) before wrapping up with some coaching carousel news.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

