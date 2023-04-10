 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sorting Through All of the Madness From a Wild Regular-Season Finale

Justin, Rob, and Wos recap the wild final day of the NBA’s regular season, starting with the altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves


Justin, Rob, and Wos recap the wild final day of the NBA’s regular season. They start with the altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson (8:51). Then, they discuss how all the seeding in the Western Conference shook out and who has the easiest path to the Finals. They preview all the play-in tournament matchups and who they expect to make the playoffs. They also talk about the contenders in each conference (38:32) before wrapping up with some coaching carousel news.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

