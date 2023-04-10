Feeling Empty-Handed and Talking NBA Playoffs

The Full Go returns as Jason reflects back on the Bulls’ disappointing season after finishing 10th in the East at 40-42 (09:47). Despite their struggles, the Bulls have a chance to beat the Raptors in their play-in game. Next, Jason discusses the drama with the Rockets letting Stephen Silas go and with the Timberwolves (28:43). He also shares his thoughts on the Mavs missing the playoffs, Kenneth Wayne Lofton Jr.’s NBA debut, and his excitement for the NBA postseason (38:11).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
