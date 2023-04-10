Judge Homers Twice for Series Win in Baltimore and Ghost Forks Appear in Queens



(4:54) — JETS: The Jets miss out on Odell Beckham Jr. as he signs a one-year, $18 million deal with the Ravens.

(6:58) — YANKEES: Despite their injury-filled roster, the Yankees get another series win against the Orioles.

(11:01) — METS: The Mets end their slump as they bounce back against the Marlins, and Kodai Senga shines in his Citi Field debut.

(14:50)— NETS: The Nets enter the first round of the playoff series as massive underdogs against the 76ers. Can they shock the world?

(15:45) — KNICKS: As the Knicks prepare for the Cavs, the big question remains: Will Julius Randle return?

(17:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.

(46:00) — C-LO: WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to discuss his thoughts on the Masters, Anthony Volpe, and the Rangers-Devils series.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Chris Lopresti

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify