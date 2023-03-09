Fort Myers Vibe Check With Julian McWilliams. Plus, the C’s Bounce Back.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Trail Blazers Wednesday night—which broke a three-game losing streak—and takes a closer look at Jayson Tatum’s play lately (0:30). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about the “vibes” at spring training, the Red Sox’s rotation, who might lead off for the club, Triston Casas’s ceiling, and more (25:45). Brian also takes a listener call, discusses the trade rumors of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, and closes with the final round of the “I wish I could have bet on that‘’ Boston sports bracket (1:03:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Julian McWilliams

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

