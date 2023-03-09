 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fort Myers Vibe Check With Julian McWilliams. Plus, the C’s Bounce Back.

Plus, the final round of the “I wish I could have bet on that‘’ Boston sports bracket!

By Brian Barrett
Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Trail Blazers Wednesday night—which broke a three-game losing streak—and takes a closer look at Jayson Tatum’s play lately (0:30). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about the “vibes” at spring training, the Red Sox’s rotation, who might lead off for the club, Triston Casas’s ceiling, and more (25:45). Brian also takes a listener call, discusses the trade rumors of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, and closes with the final round of the “I wish I could have bet on that‘’ Boston sports bracket (1:03:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Julian McWilliams
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

What Are Apple TV’s Goals? Plus, the End of ‘Barry’ and Matthew Rhys on ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2.

‘The Watch’ talks the end of ‘Barry’ and ‘Succession,’ what’s next for Apple TV, and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

How to Avoid Buying Fake Cards With Ryan Nolan

Plus, the guys do an edition of Straight Facts, Homie and break down some big stories in the hobby. They’re later joined by Ryan Nolan to talk about how to avoid buying fake cards.

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

What to Do With Jones, Ngannou, and Gane. Plus: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili Preview, and Should Valentina Get an Immediate Rematch?

Plus, calls from the fans!

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Is It Time to Believe in the Sixers?

Plus, Chris Ryan makes a bold statement about the MVP race

By Sheil Kapadia, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

The Latest on Scandoval, Plus the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reunion Part 1

Chelsea, Jodi, and Zack cover the latest in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal, diving into Scheana and Raquel, restraining orders, and revenge porn

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker

The Impact of Recent Injuries to NBA Stars, Fred VanVleet’s Postgame Ref Comments, and the Draymond Green–Dillon Brooks Beef

Logan also goes through potential playoff matchups and asks Raja to give his series predictions

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell