Questions for Some, Answers for Others in This Week’s Champions League

Musa and Ryan cover Bayern’s 3-0 aggregate win over PSG, Milan’s victory over Spurs, Benfica’s biggest Champions League win, and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
FC Bayern Munchen v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with Bayern’s 3-0 aggregate win over PSG (03:42) to see the Parisians eliminated again before the quarterfinal stage. They then head to London, where Milan did enough to hold off Spurs (16:13) and Chelsea put in one of their best performances under Graham Potter (29:24), before rounding off in Lisbon, where Benfica recorded their biggest Champions League win, which cost Scott Parker his job as Club Brugge manager (36:49).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

