Questions for Some, Answers for Others in This Week’s Champions League

Musa and Ryan begin with Bayern’s 3-0 aggregate win over PSG (03:42) to see the Parisians eliminated again before the quarterfinal stage. They then head to London, where Milan did enough to hold off Spurs (16:13) and Chelsea put in one of their best performances under Graham Potter (29:24), before rounding off in Lisbon, where Benfica recorded their biggest Champions League win, which cost Scott Parker his job as Club Brugge manager (36:49).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
