The Cure: Part 1 With Hanif Abdurraqib



We’re back, babe, and we’re bringing you an epic two-parter on the Cure, with a Bandsplain favorite repeat guest, the renowned poet, critic, and author Hanif Abdurraqib, joining us once again. The Cure are bigger than any one genre, with a decades-spanning discography to match, and you better believe we cover it all.

Part 1 takes us from their humble beginnings in the distant London suburb of Crawley through the divisive album The Top. LFG.

