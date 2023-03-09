 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Cure: Part 1 With Hanif Abdurraqib

The Cure are bigger than any one genre, with a decades-spanning discography to match, and you better believe they cover it all on the show

By Yasi Salek
The Cure Perform At OVO Arena Wembley Photo by Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images


We’re back, babe, and we’re bringing you an epic two-parter on the Cure, with a Bandsplain favorite repeat guest, the renowned poet, critic, and author Hanif Abdurraqib, joining us once again. The Cure are bigger than any one genre, with a decades-spanning discography to match, and you better believe we cover it all.

Part 1 takes us from their humble beginnings in the distant London suburb of Crawley through the divisive album The Top. LFG.

You can follow Hanif Abdurraquib on Twitter: @NifMuhammad.

Listen to the songs we detail in this episode HERE.

