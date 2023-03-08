‘What About Your Friends?’ Trailer



Welcome to What About Your Friends?, a brand-new podcast on the Ringer Dish feed dedicated to the many lives of friendship and how it’s portrayed in television, movies, music, internet culture, gossip, and beyond. Every Wednesday, ILY founder Erika Ramirez will be talking to her best friend Steven Othello, creative director and founder of Objects—and all your favorites from The Ringer and beyond—about a different facet of friendship, the culture that specific facet has inspired, and how it connects back to our own lives. Check back in to the Ringer Dish feed next Wednesday for our first episode with Joanna Robinson, where we’ll talk about friendship in the apocalypse.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Producer: Sasha Ashall

