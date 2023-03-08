A Top-10 NBA Mock Draft, the Thompson Twins Are Champions, and Taylor Hendricks Is Rising Up

The Thompson twins’ season is over after winning the Overtime Elite Championship; KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the twins’ NBA potential, some shooting concerns, and the difficulties evaluating them in the OTE (02:47). They also discuss the rising stock of University of Central Florida’s Taylor Hendricks (19:59). Finally, the guys bring you the first mock draft of the season! They simulate the ping pong balls and give you their mock for the first 10 picks in the upcoming draft (26:10).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
