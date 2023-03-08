 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rikishi With the Bloodline? Plus, Ian Douglass Joins to Talk Bahamas Wrestling Association.

The crew also talk Bad Bunny hosting Backlash and the Jon Moxley and Adam “Hangman” Page story line

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, Brian Waters, and Ian Douglass
Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:

  • Bad Bunny hosting Backlash in Puerto Rico (04:10)
  • Rikishi wanting to get involved in the Bloodline storyline (09:10)
  • Vince McMahon and his “creepy” mustache in Gorilla (13:37)

Later, they react to David Shoemaker’s take on the Jon Moxley and Adam “Hangman” Page story line (18:25). Then they are joined by Ian Douglass, and he discusses his latest piece on The Ringer,The Bahamas Wrestling Association: Black Wrestling and the Birth of a Nation” (30:22). They close the show with highlights from NXT Roadblock (43:17) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (48:30).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Ian Douglass
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

