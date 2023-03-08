Rikishi With the Bloodline? Plus, Ian Douglass Joins to Talk Bahamas Wrestling Association.



Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:

Bad Bunny hosting Backlash in Puerto Rico (04:10)

Rikishi wanting to get involved in the Bloodline storyline (09:10)

Vince McMahon and his “creepy” mustache in Gorilla (13:37)

Later, they react to David Shoemaker’s take on the Jon Moxley and Adam “Hangman” Page story line (18:25). Then they are joined by Ian Douglass, and he discusses his latest piece on The Ringer, “The Bahamas Wrestling Association: Black Wrestling and the Birth of a Nation” (30:22). They close the show with highlights from NXT Roadblock (43:17) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (48:30).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Ian Douglass

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS