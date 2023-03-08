Where Do the Bulls Go From Here?

Jason brings on Bulls and NBA writer Rob Schaefer. The guys break down the Bulls’ struggles and what the goals are with a few weeks left in the regular season (6:30), who should the Bulls build with out of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic (22:36), and what have we learned about Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas (41:10). Later in the pod, they break down what they are looking forward to in the upcoming playoffs (44:55).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
