Where Do the Bulls Go From Here?

Rob Schaefer joins to discuss the Chicago Bulls’ future. What should their goals be? Who should they build with (Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, or Nikola Vucevic)? And what have we learned about Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas?

By Jason Goff
Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


Jason brings on Bulls and NBA writer Rob Schaefer. The guys break down the Bulls’ struggles and what the goals are with a few weeks left in the regular season (6:30), who should the Bulls build with out of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic (22:36), and what have we learned about Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas (41:10). Later in the pod, they break down what they are looking forward to in the upcoming playoffs (44:55).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

