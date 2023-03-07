 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should We Believe in the Philadelphia 76ers? With Michael Pina

Examining Embiid, gut-checking Harden, and comparing this team to past editions

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Seerat is joined by The Ringer’s own Michael Pina to discuss the state of the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the playoffs. They begin by examining Joel Embiid’s recent performances, the adjustments he’s made within his game throughout the season, and the possible effects of his incredible usage rate. Then they debate whether or not they believe in James Harden’s playmaking abilities and his compatibility with Embiid’s skill set (21:03). Next, they look at past iterations of the team that fell just short of expectations and compare them with the current rotation (35:51). They end the pod by speculating on the future of the 76ers if they get bounced too early in the playoffs (50:41).

Host: Seerat Sohi
Guest: Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 8 Deep Dive

Including a discussion about the introduction of a new group of people and their creepy religious leader

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama, Meghan and Harry’s Eviction, and the Chris Pine “Spit-gate”

All that, plus it’s time for an update on Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s beef

By Amanda Dobbins and Juliet Litman

Which Eagles Free Agents Should the Team Sign or Let Go?

Philly has 12 free agents. What to do, what to do?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Lamar’s Nonexclusive Tag, Daniel Jones’s Extension, and Rodgers to Meet With the Jets

A bountiful NFL free agency season to you and yours!

By Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz

The Giants Are Keeping Daniel Jones. Will He Keep Them Out of QB Purgatory?

New York reached an agreement Tuesday to prevent their quarterback from hitting free agency while keeping their long-term options open. Now it’s up to Jones to prove he’s worth the money.

By Danny Heifetz

The Lamar Jackson FAQ: Making Sense of the Nonexclusive Franchise Tag

The Ravens didn’t place the standard exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. What is the nonexclusive tag, and what will happen next in the standoff between Baltimore and the former MVP?

By Ben Solak