 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Conor Ryan on the Bruins Stretch Run. Plus, the Celtics Lose on the Free Throw Line.

Brian also takes some mailbag questions, gives a couple of Sox notes, and goes through an “I wish I could have bet on that” bracket segment

By Brian Barrett
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images


Brian recaps another Celtics loss, this time to the Cavaliers. He goes over their poor 3-point shooting, Grant Williams’s struggles, and the team’s rebounding woes (0:30). Then, he chats with Conor Ryan of Boston.com about the Bruins’ stretch run, the team’s new additions, the toughest playoff matchups for the B’s, and more (25:00). Brian ends with some mailbag questions, a couple of Sox notes, and a segment of the “I wish I could have bet on that” bracket (52:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Conor Ryan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Jey Uso Attacks Sami Zayn, Plus John Cena Cooks Austin Theory

The guys also discuss the ‘WrestleMania’ card

By Peter Rosenberg

How the Media Failed Its COVID Test: The Truth Behind the Lab Leak and Masking Debates

Derek Thompson welcomes Dan Engber and Jason Abaluck to the podcast to discuss some of the more contentious debates of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Derek Thompson

Lamar Jackson’s Future and the Three Factors in the Ravens’ Decision, Jon Anik on UFC 285, Plus an Accidental HOA Deep Dive

Ryen talks the factors playing into Lamar Jackson’s future and Jon Jones’s return at UFC 285

By Ryen Russillo

Knicks and Celtics Trending in Different Directions. Plus, Conference Tournament Picks and Best Bets.

The guys also discuss what to make of the Memphis Grizzlies

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

The Mismatch LIVE! | El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

Verno, KOC, and some special guests discuss Ja Morant’s suspension, the surging Knicks, James Harden, and the college prospects to keep an eye on during March Madness

By Chris Vernon, Kevin O'Connor, and 3 more

A Good Weekend All Around for Arsenal, Plus Strikers’ Corner Liverpool Edition!

Ian, Musa, and Ryan recognize the Arsenal women’s win over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final and the Arsenal men’s last-gasp victory against Bournemouth

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more