Conor Ryan on the Bruins Stretch Run. Plus, the Celtics Lose on the Free Throw Line.



Brian recaps another Celtics loss, this time to the Cavaliers. He goes over their poor 3-point shooting, Grant Williams’s struggles, and the team’s rebounding woes (0:30). Then, he chats with Conor Ryan of Boston.com about the Bruins’ stretch run, the team’s new additions, the toughest playoff matchups for the B’s, and more (25:00). Brian ends with some mailbag questions, a couple of Sox notes, and a segment of the “I wish I could have bet on that” bracket (52:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Conor Ryan

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

