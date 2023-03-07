The Mismatch LIVE! | El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles



Verno and KOC take over El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles for their first live show! And they’re not alone, as The Ringer’s own Sean Fennessey, Chris Ryan, and Tate Frazier join in on the fun. They discuss all the hottest topics in basketball, from Ja Morant to the surging Knicks and James Harden to the best college prospects to keep an eye out for during March Madness.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Sean Fennessey, Chris Ryan, and Tate Frazier

Producers: Jessie Lopez, Elizabeth Fierman, and Ben Cruz

