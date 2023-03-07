 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mismatch LIVE! | El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

Verno, KOC, and some special guests discuss Ja Morant’s suspension, the surging Knicks, James Harden, and the college prospects to keep an eye on during March Madness

By Chris Vernon, Kevin O'Connor, Sean Fennessey, Chris Ryan, and Tate Frazier
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Verno and KOC take over El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles for their first live show! And they’re not alone, as The Ringer’s own Sean Fennessey, Chris Ryan, and Tate Frazier join in on the fun. They discuss all the hottest topics in basketball, from Ja Morant to the surging Knicks and James Harden to the best college prospects to keep an eye out for during March Madness.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Sean Fennessey, Chris Ryan, and Tate Frazier
Producers: Jessie Lopez, Elizabeth Fierman, and Ben Cruz

